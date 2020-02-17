Desperate bid to settle in SA fails









Picture: succo/Pixabay Pretoria - Greener pastures, and not the gobbledygook he told the court, prompted a Somali man to seek refuge in South Africa. However, his explanation for fleeing his country did not go down well with the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. In fact, the explanation seemingly made out of desperation to settle in the Republic fell flat. He had told the court that al-Shabaab men threatened him with death because he did not attend mosque and loved hip-hop music, particularly iconic hits by the legendary Tupac Shakur. Ahmed Siyad’s application to obtain his asylum seeker permit was turned down by Judge Nomsa Khumalo, who found that the man’s only option to live freely was definitely not in South Africa.

According to her, it was rather a case of seeking greener pastures than fearing al-Shabaab.

Siyad told the court he was an asylum seeker who fled his home country Somalia in 2009.

He fled after being threatened with death there as al-Shabaab accused him of living the western culture.

Apart from not going to mosque, he also listened to the music of the late Tupac.

Siyad said he was not planning on changing; therefore he and a friend decided to leave the country. They travelled by truck for three days from Mogadishu to Kismayo, close to the Kenyan border.

They then travelled by boat to Mombasa in Kenya, but then changed to another boat en route to Mozambique.

His story goes that they were then put in a container on a truck that took them to South Africa.

Closer to the border they jumped out and walked for four hours until they crossed into the country by jumping over a fence which was not guarded. They then took a taxi to a lodge in Pretoria West where Somalians live.

Siyad said he received an asylum seeker permit, although he could hardly speak English and he was not asked “too many questions” as to why he had left Somalia.

But when he wanted to renew it, he was refused permission. His subsequent appeal was also turned down.

According to Siyad he told Home Affairs he fled because of the civil war in Somalia and that he would be killed if he had to return.

He said if he was to be sent back, the department would have his blood on their hands.

But Home Affairs said they researched the situation in Somalia, and although there were some security concerns, the fighting had stopped.

An official also told the court that Siyad’s reasons for leaving his country of birth were not consistent. He first said it was because of the war and later because of atrocities suffered by his family.

Siyad, in turn, said there was a language barrier and Home Affairs simply did not understand him correctly.

Judge Khumalo said Siyad’s reasons for fleeing his country because of the civil war later changed to indicate the real issue was a fallout with al-Shabaab due to his way of living.

But he had lived in that region for three years and there was never a personal attack on him. He also refused to go to live in other areas, where he would not be threatened.

The court said it seemed his move to South Africa was in search of a better life and not because he feared for his life.

It was found that Home Affairs was correct in refusing him an asylum seeker permit as it could not be concluded that he would face persecution if he goes back to Somalia.

The judge said there might be hardship in acclimatising if he went back, but there were no risks that he would face atrocities.