Difficult life for man declared dead 4 years ago









NNI BANNY BANDA was declared dead by the Department of Home Affairs four years ago. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - A Leeufontein man was declared dead by Home Affairs the day he went to collect his late brother’s death certificate. Nni Banny Banda, 60, said his life has been falling apart since an administration officer handed him documentary "proof" that he had died the same day as his brother. The department has been unable to correct the mistake since 2016. Banda said he was organising his brother John Buna Banda’s funeral following his death on August 16, 2016. “This is a normal process, but things become twice as painful because I was looking at my brother’s coffin while holding my death certificate. “Immediately after laying my brother to rest, according to the government, I was dead. I did not exist anymore. After this happened, I could not access any service in places that require identification. This was when I realised that my life has just come to a halt because a dead man cannot legally do anything,” said Banda.

He said he was tired of going to Home Affairs in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, just to be given the run-around.

During the latest visit, he was told to go to Home Affairs in Pretoria. Upon arrival in the city, he was told to return to Limpopo, where the mistake was made.

“Since this thing happened I have not been able to use a bank like most adults. I married my wife traditionally; I couldn't get a marriage certificate because a dead man cannot get married. I have a Code 14 drivers licence, but together with my skills and experience, this became useless because companies told me they couldn't hire me because I am dead.

"I can’t even change my children’s surname to mine.

“This year, I was supposed to start earning my elderly pension, but the South African Social Security Agency cannot pay grants to a man who appears dead on its system.

“I am really hurt by what the Department of Home Affairs did to me. They ruined my life and set me back. They cannot give me back the four years they killed me.”

Spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs, David Hlabane, the matter would be investigated immediately.

Pretoria News