Nni Banny Banda, 60, said his life has been falling apart since an administration officer handed him documentary "proof" that he had died the same day as his brother. The department has been unable to correct the mistake since 2016.
Banda said he was organising his brother John Buna Banda’s funeral following his death on August 16, 2016.
“This is a normal process, but things become twice as painful because I was looking at my brother’s coffin while holding my death certificate.
“Immediately after laying my brother to rest, according to the government, I was dead. I did not exist anymore. After this happened, I could not access any service in places that require identification. This was when I realised that my life has just come to a halt because a dead man cannot legally do anything,” said Banda.