Dinokeng Game Reserve falls prey to poachers; lockdown cash crunch

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Dinokeng Game Reserve is under an increased threat of poaching and financial distress during the lockdown. Chairperson of the Tshwane Tourism Association Bronwen Cadle de Ponte said while the reserve was stressing over payroll and operation costs due to lack of tourism, poachers had recently killed one of its lions. It was worrisome that the City of Tshwane’s jewel and the only one in the world that has all members of the Big Five animals that were free-roaming, was under such duress, she said. The facility’s general manager David Boshoff said people were setting snares to trap animals for meat purposes, sale and muti. “The lion was trapped in a snare and then the guys cut off its paws, its head and intestines. We believe these were taken to sell in the muti market.

“The whole thing just makes things harder, because we are stressed about financial obligations like paying salaries and other operation costs and this happens.

“Our payroll is around R430 000 a month. That’s a lot of money we are trying to raise through our donors. We are going to launch two campaigns on our website this week so that people may donate to support our projects and help keep things running.”

Because secret security systems protected endangered animals like rhinos, the best form of safe assistance they’d accept was donations of funds, he said.

These, he said, would be used to pay salaries, cover operations costs, get more security and also to provide food parcels to surrounding communities.

Cadle de Ponte said the communities surrounding the reserve depended on the reserve for employment as they helped provide services to the tourists. With tourism frozen, the reserve made no money, and hunger and poverty in the communities increased.

The tourism association said the international community had donated generously, through the Kevin Richardson Foundation, towards supporting the reserve and its surrounding communities, but increased support was desperately needed. “We plead with our tourism community in the city to help protect and preserve one of our own. We humbly request that our Tshwane tourism community promote donations via its local, national and international networks.”

The reserve applied for Covid-19 relief from the government but is waiting to find out if it will be assisted. Kevin Richardson, known as the lion whisper, has raised over R2million via his YouTube channel to help the surrounding families in need.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News