Pretoria - Dr Somadoda Fikeni warned of the increasing danger of disinformation being spread by social media.
Among the key issues raised were the intentional use of media to spread disinformation through the use of fake accounts to smear or impersonate political opponents, the difficulty of correcting misinformation when it spreads within trusted networks and global governance.
He was speaking at the annual Percy Qoboza Memorial Lecture at Unisa.
The annual lecture is held in remembrance of this country's most renowned editor in order to help strengthen the pillars of democracy, freedom of speech and freedom of media to ensure that Black Wednesday never happens again.
“While social media becomes increasingly deeply ingrained in daily life, mitigating adverse impacts will require sustained efforts by both policy-makers and technology leaders and there will need to be a careful balance struck between regulation and preventing infringements of individual liberties.