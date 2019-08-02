The entrance to Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University management is betting that disruptions at their campus will be done come Monday. For a fourth consecutive day, the gates of the university remained closed, with debris left behind by protesting students and staff members affiliated with the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).

Disgruntled members started protesting on Monday barring access to the university leaving students and staff stranded outside none the wiser as to the issues they were protesting over.

Student Representative Council President, Innocent Chauke, and staff under the union refused to give statements or speak to any media regarding their issues, alleging they would only speak when they were finished with discussions with the university council.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Dr Blade Nzimande, also came out to condemn the disruptions of academic activities at the university.

Nzimande cautioned against the ‘silly’ disruption of the tertiary institutions academic calendar.

“This protest march will not only affect the university but also the adjacent Dr George Mukhari Hospital and Dental Hospital and other healthcare delivery facilities situated on the campus."

He further said that the continuation of the protest would also affect students severely, with the possibilities of the 2019 academic year being extended to the 2020 academic year.

University spokesperson, Dr Eric Pule, said the university would remain closed for the rest of the week but was hoping to resume activities on Monday.

Pule said the university council had elected members from the SRC and Nehawu to form a task team to sit with the council and sort issues out this afternoon.

From the information at their disposal, Pule said it seemed the crux of the issues were still over infrastructure concerns and university management.

