Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The long-standing problem of shortage of accommodation at universities could soon be a thing of the past. The City of Tshwane has undertaken to develop its derelict buildings into student residences.

Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa broke the news during last Thursday's council sitting at Tshwane House. He received a round of applause from all political parties for the move.

Acting mayoral spokesperson Norman Mohale said the plan was still at an embryonic stage, but the City would make an announcement regarding its implementation today.

At the heart of the plan, he said, would be to address outcries by students over shortage of accommodation at the institutions of higher learning.

Mohale said the initiative would assist the City to deal with dilapidated buildings, which posed health hazards to the lives of people.

During a recent community meeting at Salvokop, the police expressed concerns that some buildings were used as hideouts for criminals.

Mohale said the City would enter into lease agreements with private bidders for them to take over the development of the buildings.

He said the City was still not privy to information about the number of students in need of residence.

“The proposal to private bidders would contain data from the universities regarding the number of students in need of accommodation,” he said.

The City would be responsible for the roll-out of infrastructures, including water and electricity into those buildings. Accommodation was at the heart of protests at the Tshwane University of Technology last month.

Pretoria News