Denis Goldberg and Andrew Mlangeni share recollections of the Rivonia Trial while sitting in Court C of the Palace of Justice in Pretoria in the documentary film ‘Life is Wonderful’. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The title “Life is Wonderful” is a reference to the reaction of Denis Goldberg and other Rivonia trialists in 1964 that they had been given life sentences and not the death penalty as prescribed for sabotage. The documentary film with this name is the story of the unsung heroes of the Rivonia trial: those who stood in the dock alongside Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu and those in the legal team who defended them. It relies on interviews with surviving defendants Goldberg and Andrew Mlangeni, and Joel Joffe and George Bizos representing the legal team which included Bram Fischer as leading counsel for the defence. The film is a project undertaken by Nick Stadlen, a retired English high court judge who was in South Africa last week to promote it, and was born from a desire to know more about the landmark case. He said during the time of Mandela’s death and memorialising in 2013 he had been in Cape Town where he read more about the Rivonia trial in the Cape Times. This led to a meeting with Goldberg he described as “inspirational”, and the beginning of the project to speak to others who had been there.

“I realised it wasn’t just about Mandela and other leaders, but ordinary people, both black and white, who showed such courage and self-sacrifice,” he said at a screening hosted by British High Commissioner Nigel Casey in Pretoria last week.

Realising some of those who could tell the story first-hand were still alive, Stadlen hired a young cameraman named James Callum and returned to South Africa so he could capture their stories, using Liliesleaf Farm where the trialists were arrested, and Court C in the Pretoria Palace of Justice where they were tried, as a backdrop to his story about the trial.

Three figures stand out in Stadlen’s story: Mandela, Sisulu and Fischer, but the film pays tribute to the unity of purpose of all the trialists and the risks taken by the legal team who Stadlen describes as the “heroes of this story”.

I believe this story is important for South Africa today,and he has bold plans to share the lessons of the film widely through screenings and talks at schools and tertiary institutions.

One of those attending the High Commissioner’s screening was Max Sisulu, son of the late Walter Sisulu, who welcomed the film as “important”. He said it was necessary to show future generations that the Struggle for freedom came at a high price.

Telling untold stories such as this, he said, was part of the project to reclaim our history, he said.

Nic Wolpe, chief executive of Lilieslief Farm, and son of the late Harold Wolpe, a lawyer involved in the purchase of the farm as a safe house for political fugitives, said South Africa was obsessed with renaming places after Struggle heroes, yet to many the name Rivonia was a road and that of OR Tambo was an airport. Films such as Life is Wonderful go a long way to correcting the narrative, he said.

