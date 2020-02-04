The 22-year-old Matanzima has hurt his AC joint and won’t play for the next four to six weeks, while Sage fractured his ankle at the weekend and is set for a three-month layoff.
The good news though is that Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane made a successful return to Super Rugby last week and will now push for a starting place in the Bulls team.
Also, loose forward Tim Agaba, who has struggled to shake off a neck niggle, will start training at the end of this week, while Bok flank Marco van Staden, who has been sidelined with concussion, started doing selected training exercises yesterday.
The Bulls, who lost to the Sharks in Durban in their 2020 Super Rugby season opener on Friday, next play the Stormers, who beat the Hurricanes at Newlands last Saturday.