Driving via Pretoria North Poort has become nightmare









Thousands of holidaymakershave been making their way home. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Pretoria - Driving in and out of Pretoria North via the Poort has become a daily nightmare for motorists and commuters alike. This is detailed in a petition started by frustrated motorist Adele Malan, which has already garnered more than 1000 signatures. Malan said not only were the never-ending roadworks a headache, but the lawlessness, inconsiderate driving of mostly taxis which has overflown to other regular road users was causing a huge frustration. “A morning commute that should take about 10 minutes in peak traffic to get out of Pretoria North via the Poort now takes about 20 to 30 minutes on a good day. The same goes for the afternoon commuting.” She said while regular commuters waited in line to fetch their children from school and get to work on time, the taxi drivers had little to no respect for any other road user.

“They push cars off the road, intimidate other drivers, drive in the bus lane and facing oncoming traffic. The list goes on.”

She called for more visibility of the Tshwane Metro Police Department in bottle-necked areas.

“Officers are rarely visible or active in this very congested traffic area, despite several complaints on the City of Tshwane’s Facebook page and other social media.

“Some days, when metro officers are on duty, they sit next to the road, playing games or talking on their phones. It’s been noted how taxis drive past them in the bus lanes, etc.”

The community has become negative towards taxis and City of Tshwane officials because all complaints fall on deaf ears.

The disdain could be felt in the comments left by road users, with most agreeing with Malan’s sentiment and calling for action to be taken and speedily upgrade the Poort.

MMC for Community Safety and Emergency Services Karen Meyer said the increased lawlessness was concerning as also evidenced in the number of arrests and fines issued by metro police in recent months.

“The officers are increasing efforts to address these issues, but co-operation of residents is vital.

“It is the responsibility of residents to refrain from lawlessness, which not only endangers their lives, but also the safety and security of other residents and the general public.

“The frustration of motorists is understandable. Breaking the law is no excuse and must be dealt with harshly.”

Regarding the roadworks, chairperson for roads and transport portfolio in the metro Elmarie Linde said main construction of the southern side of the tie into Rachel de Beer was planned to be completed by March 20.

“There will then be day lane closures from 8am to 4pm until April 20 for all small works such as sidewalk paving, kerbs and side drains.”

She said from February 20, ramps would be constructed and this would only have a major impact on traffic travelling to Onderstepoort from the CBD side.

Other traffic shouldn’t be affected too much.

The construction of the ramps is anticipated to be completed by the end of June as per contractual programme.

Linde also pleaded with motorists and residents alike to be patient as it would get worse before alleviation kicks in for the betterment of all.

Pretoria News