The man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - A bed at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital has finally become available for the man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria. The accused appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, standing head bowed in the dock and seemingly as emotional as his previous appearance.

State prosecutor Sanet Jacobson, informed the court that the accused would proceed as of today with his 30-day evaluation.

And that he would be evaluated by a team of three psychiatrists and one psychologist.

The team will determine the accused's ability to follow court proceedings and whether he was of sound mind when he allegedly committed the crime.

This comes after his legal representative Riaan Du Plessis informed the court that there was a need for his client's mental evaluation to be determined.

Du Plessis said this was important the accused had a history of mental problems starting off with being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013.

But he had also battled with substance abuse since he was 14 years old.

Regional ANC caucus leader, Lesego Makhubela, voiced the parties disapproval of the constant delays with the case.

"We've been in contact with the family of the girl and they have told us of the pain of having to come to court for more postponements."

"We want to urge the justice system not to give preferential treatment to the accused on the basis of his colour."

The accused will return to Court 16, on February 8 with the results.

Pretoria News