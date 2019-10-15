Pretoria - Two members of the police accused of threatening Bongani John Masombuka to show the police alleged crime scenes in relation to the hijacking of slain actor Dumi Masilela have refuted any such role.
Constable Makhosazana Ngwenya, the investigating officer and Warrant Officer Jacob Mokoe, both testified in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria earlier today where they denied ever having threatened and instructed Masombuka to do anything.
This as the trial within a trial looking into the botched hijacking of Masilela in August 2017 continued.