Dumi Masilela murder: 2 cops deny threatening accused to take them on pointing-out exercise









Dumi Masilela. Picture: Facebook Pretoria - Two members of the police accused of threatening Bongani John Masombuka to show the police alleged crime scenes in relation to the hijacking of slain actor Dumi Masilela have refuted any such role.

Constable Makhosazana Ngwenya, the investigating officer and Warrant Officer Jacob Mokoe, both testified in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria earlier today where they denied ever having threatened and instructed Masombuka to do anything.

This as the trial within a trial looking into the botched hijacking of Masilela in August 2017 continued.





Taking to the stand first, Mokoe informed the court that contrary to Masombuka’s allegations he had in fact been nowhere near Benoni on August 12.





In fact, Mokoe said he did not even know at the time that Masombuka had been moved from the Daveyton police station where he had booked him in.





He also denied having been part of the additional security detail tasked with escorting Masombuka during the pointing-out.





Ngwenya also denied having threatened Masombuka to take police on the pointing-out exercise.





Stating that he had only met him on one occasion prior to introduce himself and the second time to confirm if he indeed wanted to make a statement to the police.





During court yesterday, Walter Rankapole the defence for Masombuka alleged Ngwenya, Mokoe and four other officers took him to an office adjacent to the cells wherein they threatened to assault him if he failed to take police on the pointing-out.





Masombuka alongside his four co-accused are facing charges ranging from murder to robbery and kidnapping for the hijacking of Masilela on August 2017.



