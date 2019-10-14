Pretoria - Police members have admitted to being told by one of the men who was allegedly part of the group that hijacked Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela that he was assaulted by police officers prior to his pointing out.
This was revealed earlier in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria as the trial looking into the botched hijacking of Masilela resumed today.
Taking to the stand sergeant Lephty Muhlaba, stationed at the Benoni police Detective Unit, told the court how as one of the officers charged with looking after Bongani John Masombuka, 34, he remembered observing marks on the accused’s body.
Muhlaba said he also remembered how Masombuka claimed he had sustained the injuries.
“When the colonel asked him if he had injuries he indicated yes and he then proceeded to take off his clothes to show us.