Dumi Masilela murder: Cops admit accused told them he was assaulted by police









Dumi Masilela. Picture: Facebook Pretoria - Police members have admitted to being told by one of the men who was allegedly part of the group that hijacked Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela that he was assaulted by police officers prior to his pointing out. This was revealed earlier in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria as the trial looking into the botched hijacking of Masilela resumed today. Taking to the stand sergeant Lephty Muhlaba, stationed at the Benoni police Detective Unit, told the court how as one of the officers charged with looking after Bongani John Masombuka, 34, he remembered observing marks on the accused’s body. Muhlaba said he also remembered how Masombuka claimed he had sustained the injuries. “When the colonel asked him if he had injuries he indicated yes and he then proceeded to take off his clothes to show us.

"When they asked him how he got the injuries, he said he was assaulted by police officers at Ivory Park.”

However, he noted how the interviewing officer did not inquire as to why officers at Ivory Park had assaulted him.

Muhlaba indicated they had gone from Benoni to Daveyton, from there they moved to two separate locations in Tembisa and eventually back to Benoni during the pointing out.

Lieutenant-colonel Matome Masha, the officer in charge of the pointing out also told the court how Masombuka had informed him he had been assaulted by police referring to some of his injuries.

However, Masha indicated Masombuka had said to him the officers responsible were unknown to him.

Masombuka alongside, Sfundo Harrison Nkosi, 30, Khumbuzo Solomon Mukhuba, 27, Brian Makhubedu, 24, and Mashudu Malema, 31, are on trial facing charges ranging from murder to robbery and kidnapping for the hijacking of Masilela on August 2017.

Masilela was shot in Tembisa by the occupants of a black Jeep.

