Planes fly over the Loftus Versfeld stadium during the inauguration President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

There were many great moments at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday during the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as president. The decision to move the event, traditionally held at the Union Buildings, to the stadium allowed far greater public participation, with walk-in guests bringing spontaneous jubilation to what could otherwise have been a more staid event.

Diplomats and the who’s who of South African political and civil society - many dressed in their finest - were in attendance, and the set-up allowed a greater opportunity for mingling and interaction than was possible previously at the Union Buildings.

Two women in the front row, an ANC blanket over their knees, told me they had been waiting at 3am for the first bus to take them to the stadium, and were so excited to have the opportunity to see the president in the flesh.

The pitch provided a perfect arena for singing, dancing and the massed troops of the SANDF, while the SAAF and SAA produced a stunning aerial display.

Those two women, and so many like them who filled the stands, were delighted when Cyril Ramaphosa walked down from the stage to inspect the battalion.

Perhaps with all this, one anticipated too much from his inaugural speech. It was certainly solid in its content, with admissions of the challenges faced, a call for courage and unity, and promises of action to “build the South Africa we all want and deserve”.

The audience was attentive, but when they left did they, like me, feel slightly deflated - not only over the ridiculously long wait for transport to the park and ride - but that the president had scored a try but missed the conversion by not leaving a stronger rallying cry ringing in our ears?

Pretoria News