Zozibini Tunzi, 25, claimed the Miss South Africa 2019 title on Friday. She was crowned by her predecessor Tamaryn Green. supplied

Pretoria - Minutes before Zozibini Tunzi, 25, was crowned as the 61st Miss South Africa, she said if she were to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa to change one thing about South Africa, she would ask him to push the issue of education. After her crowning, Tunzi stood by her words, saying she wanted to live a more purposeful life and hoped to touch lives during her reign, including making a change in education and reaching out to women worldwide.

The public relations management graduate from Cape Peninsula University of Technology hails from Tsolo, eSdwadweni, a small village in the Eastern Cape.

“I want to live a more purposeful life and so with this title, I am hoping to touch lives and I am hoping wherever I am I will do great.”

“I am a firm believer in education, and I would advise that they push education. We might not be able to do much for elders, but we can do so much for children by starting them early.”

She was crowned on Women’s Day when thousands of members of the public, dignitaries and celebrities filled Sun Arena, Time Square, to capacity as they flocked there to witness the auspicious occasion, which had nothing short of a breathtaking vibe and ambiance.

Tunzi made it to the top two and eventually outscored 26-year-old Wits University student Sasha-Lee Olivier from Joburg in the battle for the crown during the last question-and-answer session. She is the first Miss SA to wear the new crown Buhle. It was second time lucky for Tunzi; she was a semi-finalist in 2017.

When asked what has changed from the day she first entered the competition in 2017, she said: “I’m a different person now. Back then, I didn’t know myself that much, but now I came back stronger with a bigger purpose.”

Pretoria News