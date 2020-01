Education Minister Angie Motshekga hosts breakfast for top 30 matrics









Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga with the top 30 matrics. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga emphasised that South Africa should not fear the 4th Industrial Revolution, because the country has the best brains. She was speaking at the Ministerial Top Achievers Breakfast in Midrand. The breakfast was served at Vodaworld with 30 of the best students, their parents and guardians. Motshekga has described the top 30 matriculants as the country's best assets. “You have proven to be the best and now we are expecting the best from you.

The 30 top matrics with their families. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi





"We are looking to you to take us into the fourth industrial revolution.

"You have proven to be very capable and we are looking to you for solutions.

"There’s only 30 of you here out of over 700 000 pupils, you should be proud of yourselves and it means you passed extremely well.

"You are the best the country has produced", she said.

The top achievers were told about their further study opportunities and how important they are for the development of South Africa:

Motshekga also expressed gratitude to the guardians and parents.

“Parents are the first reference to a support structure.

"Although it’s a joint effort between teachers, pupils and parents. Parents play a pivotal role in boosting their children's morale to perform at optimal level,” she said.

Motshekga also jokingly said the department was not there just to give pupils a free breakfast.

“We are here to commit you to continue doing your best even after your schooling careers. We’ve invested our hearts and hopes in you so please don’t let us down,” she said.

Motshekga will announce the results of the 2019 National Senior Certificate in Midrand, north of Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

Over 790 000 full time and part time candidates sat for the 2019 matric exams nationwide.

The class of 2018 achieved a 78.2% national past rate, which is the best since 1994.

