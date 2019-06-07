DENZIL JAFTA, father of murdered Dean Jafta. Zelda Venter

Pretoria - The frustrated and disappointed Denzil Jafta, father of Eersterust murdered resident Dean Jafta, had to once again turn back home on Thursday after the trial of his son's alleged killer could not start. Several residents of Eersterust who wanted answers regarding Jafta's death also had to turn back after the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, postponed the trial to Monday.

It was supposed to start a week ago, but proceedings were delayed as the accused secured new legal counsel.

Mark Billy Booysen, 29, is facing an array of charges, including two of murder, which include the alleged killing of Dean. The other unrelated murder concerns the contract killing of a 43-year-old man, Ulrich Heugh.

It emerged on Thursday that all of Booysen's co-accused had fully consulted with their new lawyers.

The 20-year-old Dean went missing in May 2017. He was on his way to meet a friend when he disappeared. His car was found at a townhouse in Clarina near Akasia two days after his disappearance.

Dean's remains were found in November last year in a cemetery in Joburg almost a year and a half after his disappearance.

His family was told at the time that his body was found a week after he went missing. He was shot dead and was buried as an unknown person, while his family were desperately searching for him.

They received permission to exhume his body and give him a decent burial.

According to the indictment, Booysen, together with unknown accomplices, kidnapped Dean from his parental home in Eersterust.

It is claimed that he was later shot eight times in the head and neck in an open veld in Midrand. He died on the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.

His body was only discovered a few days later and taken to a morgue. The same firearm used to kill Dean was a few months later used in the September 2017 killing of Heugh. He was shot in the head and chest.

Said Dean's father: “I don't know what is happening. I was told on Wednesday that the trial will start today. Now I am told it will only start on Monday. I am not happy about this.”

