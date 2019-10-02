This is according to WattEV2Buy founder Wynand Goosen, one of the speakers at the two-day smart Mobility Africa Summit at the Sun Arena. “We are not asking for money, but asking for them to open up their eyes to what electric vehicles can offer them.”
He said taxes had to be dropped and other forms of help facilitated. “Also look at public transport; Africa is growing fast and cities are getting crowded, which calls for spending on public transport Spend on electric buses and other alternative e-vehicles and be more innovative.
“Changing the way of thought in how we perceive transport and how we can bring more efficiency and greener ways in transport such as refurbishing taxis in electric vehicles is a needed societal topic.
“Refurbishing taxis into electric vehicles could create jobs and we could build a factory to do this. Most people say infrastructure is the major issue, but you don’t need mass infrastructure; you can charge in your garage.”