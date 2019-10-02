Electric public transport way to go for growing Africa









Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Lynn Senkubuge behind the wheel of the electric BMW i8 roadster at Smart Mobility Africa. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Government has been urged to reduce the red tape and regulatory compliance around electric vehicles. This is according to WattEV2Buy founder Wynand Goosen, one of the speakers at the two-day smart Mobility Africa Summit at the Sun Arena. “We are not asking for money, but asking for them to open up their eyes to what electric vehicles can offer them.” He said taxes had to be dropped and other forms of help facilitated. “Also look at public transport; Africa is growing fast and cities are getting crowded, which calls for spending on public transport Spend on electric buses and other alternative e-vehicles and be more innovative. “Changing the way of thought in how we perceive transport and how we can bring more efficiency and greener ways in transport such as refurbishing taxis in electric vehicles is a needed societal topic. “Refurbishing taxis into electric vehicles could create jobs and we could build a factory to do this. Most people say infrastructure is the major issue, but you don’t need mass infrastructure; you can charge in your garage.”

He said moving to electric modes of transport was a cost-effective decision. “Once you drive an electric vehicle, it’s the best thing, you won’t want to go back to combustion cars. It’s like going back into the ox-cart.

“The maintenance, fuelling cost is way less and there is no oil or lubes or moving parts that can be damaged overtime. You can buy an electric vehicle and it will last longer than a combustion vehicle.”

He added that education was pivotal should the country want to prioritise smarter mobility and force manufacturers to produce more electric vehicles. “Big manufacturers still want to push out combustion vehicles because they have big plants.

“They force it down on places like Africa where there is no infrastructure or buyers, but the consumer is king and must push for change and that needs education and once consumers push manufacturers will bring them in.”

He said there was big room to explore alternative e-vehicles like bicycles and scooters. “There are business models where you can operate them using an app and other persons can have access to it, and that would work excellent if you have a delivery company.”

National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa chief executive Mike Mabasa said regulations needed to be more favourable to electric vehicles. “South Africa is ready, we just need to do things right in terms of our regulatory environment and where it should be. We are now engaging each other as the industry and government and other sectors and we are making progress.

“No cut and paste solution; we need our own position on electric mobility how it will work and benefit the economy. We can’t cut paste other models on other markets.”

The challenges identified by the association, according to Mabasa, were in the regulatory environment.

Pretoria News