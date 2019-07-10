Picture: Neil Hall/ Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The much-anticipated case between City of Tshwane and the AfriForum regarding the disputed electricity tariffs was postponed in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday. This came after it emerged that the parties were in talks with each other in a bid to resolve their differences.

AfriForum had approached the court on an urgent basis to challenge the legality of the city’s electricity increases on July 1, which were not approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

The civic organisation wanted the implementation of the new tariffs by the city to be declared unlawful and be reversed.

However, the organisation told Judge Anthony Millar that parties had initiated talks with a view to put the matter to bed.

It therefore asked the court to postpone the matter to allow negotiations to take place.

In court papers, AfriForum contended that the city was in breach of its electricity distribution licence by implementing new electricity tariffs.

It wanted the court to compel the city to reverse its decision and for Nersa to investigate its recent increases.

Nersa is expected to host a public hearing tomorrow at its Pretoria offices regarding the city’s tariff hikes of 13.07% and its new proposed electricity structure.

What AfriForum believed to be puzzling about the electricity increments started during the passing of the draft budget on March 28.

The budget shed light about the new electricity charges to consumers, which included metering point for domestic charges to be levied at R56 per month and agricultural holdings to be levied at R610.

In court papers, AfriForum questioned why the city failed to mention fixed charges per metering point of agriculture and farmland in its correspondence with Nersa chief executive on June 18.

To add to the confusion, AfriForum pointed out that the city published a 230-page document, in which it mentioned the fixed monthly charge of R200 per metering point for domestic.

The R200 amount, it emerged on June 2 during a meeting of the special mayoral committee, that it was an administrative error.

It was reported that domestic charge should have been R56, while agriculture should have been R250 per month, said AfriForum.

Council accepted the correction on June 27.

Mayoral committee member for Utility Services Abel Tau told the Pretoria News that the city was justified to adjust its tariffs in line with Eskom’s increments on July 1.

Pretoria News