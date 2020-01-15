This concern was raised by the regional South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) in an internal memo submitted to its affiliates.
The union said: “We have also been informed that there is an intention to isolate Sandspruit employees and Samwu will ensure that all employees benefit as per the collective agreement.”
City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said it was untrue that workers would not benefit from the payments.
“I don’t think they will be marginalised. They will benefit like any other employees.”