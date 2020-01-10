Pretoria - Extinction Rebellion SA has made a call for firefighters to be paid, genuine aid and a rapid transition away from fossil fuels.
Gathered outside the Australian Embassy in Arcadia they also demanded implementation and just transition for workers in fossil fuel industries with job guarantees.
Speaking to Pretoria News, Extinction Rebellion SA's Otti Neser said they would be letting the Australian government know that its climate inaction and land management policies were unacceptable.
The demands follow the out-of-control bushfires sweeping across large parts of Australia,leaving a sense of horror.
"After prolonged drought and the country’s hottest ever temperatures, the fire threat level in Australia is now “catastrophic” — the worst possible rating, never invoked before, and at least five times bigger than those in the Amazon in 2019."