Niche Arlow and Marco Van Duyn tuck into their burgers at the Vegan Food Fair at Loftus Park. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Stalls showcasing a wide range of products - from skin care, jewellery, vintage clothes and a vast array of food, was the order last weekend when the Vegan Food Fair returned to the city. Loftus Park shopping centre was bustling with activity as scores of people, young and old, flocked to experience the festivities. Doors opened as early as 8am and exhibitors kicked off with yoga and meditation, before Pedro Barbosa got the crowd up on their feet with live music and kept them dancing throughout. He dished out vibey performances in different languages, from the country’s Africa languages to English and Afrikaans. Entrance was free.

The event, for vegans, vegetarians and like-minded people started about two and a half years ago, according to organiser Henry van Schalkwyk.

The fair happens every quarter and the next one will take place in a few months’ time, he said.

Despite the name “vegan”, the market actually catered for everyone, including small children and there was also a drumming circle with Klitsgras Drumming providing entertainment.

“The market is for vegans and non-vegans alike, it is for everyone. The event is for people that are very conscious and curious about their environment, their health but it is not just for vegans, it is also for people looking for music and having fun,” van Schalkwyk told Pretoria News.

When it came to food, chefs did not disappoint, selling a mouthwatering range of plant-based culinary delights ranging from pizza, milkshakes, to burgers.

The Pretoria News also got a treat of some vegan food prepared by The Vegan Chefs. Visitors tantalised their taste buds with world famous foods like the Beyond Burger/sausage, sharing platters, fish and chips, southern fried chicken, sticky wings, loaded nachos, and chicken curry prepared by the Vegan Chef.

The chef said he enjoyed selling there. “It is our second time here and it is always great to be here. It is also good for the business,” he said.

There were many other stalls selling food, including elderly couple Stanely and Heather, who sold cinnamon buns all the way from Benoni.

“We started this about two and a half years ago. As a vegan from Pretoria, I felt that we didn’t have a vegan market that caters for us, so I needed to start something different for vegans,” he said.

Visitors said the market lived up to their expectations and did not attract people from Pretoria only.

Thando Binase was also there, and she said: “I had an awesome day and I will definitely go again when it is at Loftus again.

“There are great performances and mouth-watering food and I’m just loving the scenery.”

