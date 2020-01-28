Family, friends of murdered Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana want life sentence









A file picture of friends and family standing around the coffin of Matwetwe lead actor Sibusiso Khwinana during his funeral in Soshanguve. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The family and friends of slain Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana, 25, want nothing less than a life sentence in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. The accused who underwent an identification parade has to meet and comply with his legal aid lawyer tomorrow. According to the court, the private lawyer who represented him in the Magistrate's Court did not pitch to represent him for trial since Monday. Judge Papi Mosopa, who presided over the controversial Dros rape case, informed the accused that a legal aid lawyer would be made available for him and he should consult with him for the trial to commence. This will be something that will give the Khwinana family peace of mind as they are hoping to endure this trial and finally put the matter behind them.

The father of the deceased, Khalo, said all the people who loved Sibusiso want is a life sentence because of the nature of the crime.

“Sibusiso’s killer murdered someone who had a great deal of talent.

"His death robbed South Africa of his talent and for that justice must be served.

"This whole thing is so hard to go through, but day by day we keep going.

“We are hoping that the justice of South Africa is going to deliver a harsh penalty even though we know it will not bring him back.

"Just as long as we can say justice has been served and my son’s death wasn’t in vain,” he said.

Sibusiso’s friend and co-star in the Matwetwe film, Tebatso Mashishi became emotional in the high court when he sat right behind the man accused of killing Sibusiso.

Speaking with his right hand on his face, the young actor said: “It’s hard to talk about the whole thing.

"It's hard to go through all of this. This whole thing is very hard. I can’t even talk much about it.”

The accused will appear in court again tomorrow.

Pretoria News