Pretoria - The family and friends of slain Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana, 25, want nothing less than a life sentence in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.
The accused who underwent an identification parade has to meet and comply with his legal aid lawyer tomorrow.
According to the court, the private lawyer who represented him in the Magistrate's Court did not pitch to represent him for trial since Monday.
Judge Papi Mosopa, who presided over the controversial Dros rape case, informed the accused that a legal aid lawyer would be made available for him and he should consult with him for the trial to commence.
This will be something that will give the Khwinana family peace of mind as they are hoping to endure this trial and finally put the matter behind them.