File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - The parents of a girl, now aged 9, are claiming more than R20 million in damages from the Gauteng Department of Health after the child was exposed to too much oxygen at birth and turned completely blind. Issa Simela was born prematurely at 30 weeks at the Natalspruit Hospital in Vosloorus and weighed 1300g.

She required supplementary oxygen, but was exposed to a too high concentration of oxygen. This led to a condition known as retinopathy of prematurity.

Her parents said in papers before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that she should have been screened for retinopathy of prematurity at the time, which was never done.

By the time her mother visited outpatients with the baby two months later, the damage to the baby's retinas had already occurred and nothing could be done at that late state to restore her vision.

Experts said failure to screen Issa, compounded by the medical staff's failure to advise her mother about the possibility of blindness, constituted substandard care from their side.

The court was told that there was no good reason to believe that the child's condition would not have been diagnosed, had she been screened in time.

According to the medical experts, her blindness could have been prevented if she was screened and treated in time.

Issa was placed in an incubator directly after birth where she was given additional oxygen. She was discharged a month later, without anyone realising at the time that she was blind.

Her parents said the doctors and nurses owed their baby a duty of care and they should have treated her with the skill and diligence expected from a hospital that was supposed to have expertise in caring for prematurely born babies.

Issa suffers from severe retinopathy of prematurity in both eyes, and according to the experts, there is no doubt that this is due to the negligence of the medical staff.

Apart from not testing her after she had received the vast amounts of oxygen, the staff also never bothered to check the levels at the time when it was administered to her.

It is also claimed that they continued to give her oxygen after she no longer needed it.

Her parents said she had experienced suffering and trauma as a result and would continue to do so for the rest of her life. She is now disabled and required special care. The money the family is claiming is to make her life a little bit easier.

Judge Lettie Molopa-Sethosa ordered that MEC Gwen Ramokgopa was 100% liable for the damages which the parents could prove their daughter had suffered. The amount of damages would be determined at a later stage.

