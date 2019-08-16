Pretoria - The Tshwane Leadership Foundation is ready for the Feast of the Clowns march against social injustices tomorrow. Participating clowns convened at the organisation’s offices in the CBD to prepare to wow the crowd while raising a strong message against social ills.

Hundreds of people are expected to make their way to Burgers Park to take part in Feast of the Clowns activities. These will include the celebration of the City of Tshwane’s diversity and raising awareness of domestic violence.

The clowns said they were eagerly awaiting the event, as the occasion had become part of the culture of the city, where is had been taking place for decades.

Sakkie Kloppers, known as Sakumzi the clown, said: “Today we looked at the people who are going to be clowns in the event and we can say that the crowd will be in for a treat. There will definitely be opportunities for great and colourful photos to be taken.

“We take this very seriously because being a clown is not about putting on a costume and painting your face to cover who you are. It’s about bringing out the inner clown in you. It’s funny to see how people can use their faces and make certain facial expressions.

“This time we’ll be doing it for a bigger cause and we’ll be using humour to send a message that the City and its people need to be good and live honest lives that add value to society.”

Carolien Brink said she would also be putting on her costume and painting her face to use humour to reach people’s hearts and raise serious awareness about social ills that needed to be eradicated from society.

“We’re inviting everyone from kids to adults and marginalised members of our society to come and join us for this inclusive feast.

“The big idea with Feast of the Clowns is to take on issues happening in the City without having to be offensive or violent. That’s why humour is important.”

