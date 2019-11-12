He was addressing an African Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies meeting in Pretoria yesterday.
Lamola said there was a need to adapt to technological advances and explore automation, big data analysis and collaboration.
Corruption was the single greatest obstacle to economic and social development around the world, he said. It was not only a phenomenon in Africa but it ravaged all continents, he said.
“It is estimated that the cost of corruption equals more than 5% of the global GDP, with over $1trillion paid in bribes each year.