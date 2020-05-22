Fikile Mbalula extends validity of expired driving licences, permits

Pretoria - All licences that expire during the period that commenced from March 26 up to and including May 31 are deemed to be valid and their validity period is further extended with 90 days form June 1.

This was according to the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula who was at the Centurion Licensing Centre this morning.

Mbalula was speaking at the launch of the computerised learner licensing testing system.

“This includes all learner’s licences, driving licences, temporary driver’s licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits,” Mbalula said.

He addeds that motor trade number licences that expire during the period that commenced from March 26 up to and including May 31, are deemed to be valid and are extended for a further grace period of six months from the date of publication of these directions.