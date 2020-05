Fikile Mbalula extends validity of expired driving licences, permits

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - All licences that expire during the period that commenced from March 26 up to and including May 31 are deemed to be valid and their validity period is further extended with 90 days form June 1. This was according to the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula who was at the Centurion Licensing Centre this morning. Mbalula was speaking at the launch of the computerised learner licensing testing system. “This includes all learner’s licences, driving licences, temporary driver’s licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits,” Mbalula said. He addeds that motor trade number licences that expire during the period that commenced from March 26 up to and including May 31, are deemed to be valid and are extended for a further grace period of six months from the date of publication of these directions.

“Driving licence testing centres, registering authorities, vehicle testing stations and driving schools will resume their services with effect from June 1, subject to hygiene, disinfection control, social distancing and sanitising measures contemplated in direction,” he said.

He also sent a stern warning that no person will be allowed to enter a driving licence testing centre, registering authority, vehicle testing station or driving school if they do not wear a cloth face mask, or a homemade mask that covers the nose and mouth.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation added that the sector must observe strict hygiene and social distancing and will turn away any customers who aren’t wearing face masks.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News