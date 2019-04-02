Don Steenkamp, who was convicted of killing his father, mother and sister. Picture: Soraya Crowie

Pretoria - On Easter weekend seven years ago, the triple murder of a family on their Northern Cape farm shocked the nation. Now a film based on the tragedy is due to be released later this year.

The lead role - that of the detective who had to investigate the bloodbath - will be played by South African born Arnold Vosloo, who now lives in Hollywood. He starred in well known films such as The Mummy and GI Joe.

Don Steenkamp, the then teenager who killed his father, mother and sister in 2012 on their farm Naauwhoek in Griekwastad, was sentenced to an effective 20-year jail term two years after the slaughter; and two days before he turned 18.

Steenkamp was sentenced to 60 years (20 years each) for the murders of his father Deon Steenkamp, 44, his mother Christel, 43, and his 14-year-old sister Marthella.

He was handed a further 12 years for the rape of Marthella and four years for defeating the ends of justice.

The court at the time found it was a brutal killing by a youngster who was only 15 when he committed the atrocities. Journalist and author Jacques Steenkamp, who attended the trial, wrote a book about it titled: The Griekwastad Murders - The Crime that shook South Africa.

He was subsequently asked to write the screenplay for the film after the Karoo Film Company acquired the film rights to the book.

After it was announced that Vosloo would play the lead role, Steenkamp reacted on Facebook that he was delighted about this development.

He earlier said he was excited to work alongside the legendary Deon Meyer, one of the founders of the movie company, on the project.

When it was announced shortly after the teen’s sentence that a film was due to be made based on Steenkamp’s book, Meyer said the story of the Griekwastad murders had a universal theme and all the elements of a Greek tragedy, but based on true events. Shooting of the film starts early next month in Hopefield in the Western Cape, although some scenes will be shot in Griekwastad.

Steenkamp said on social media that he was looking forward to the premiere later this year.

Pretoria News