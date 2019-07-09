Mandla Maseko

Pretoria - The grieving mother of the late Mandla Maseko was gutted yesterday when she recalled the final moments with her son, who was destined to become the first black African in space next year. In 2014, Mandla beat 1 million people to join the 23 others for an hour-long suborbital trip on the Lynx Mark II spaceship, sponsored by the Axe Apollo Space Academy and scheduled for 2020.

In the meantime, he had gone on to train as a private pilot and also attained the rank of corporal in the SANDF.

He died on Saturday night in a bike crash, aged 30.

According to the police and his family, Spaceboy or Afronaut, as Mandla was known, suffered extensive head injuries.

Sharing the final moments with her son, his mother Ouma Maseko said he had visited the family in Mabopane Block B at around 3pm.

He went to invite them for a Sunday family lunch at his place in Daspoort.

During the visit, he promised his 8-year-old brother Mduduzi he would fetch him on Monday and spend the day with him to mark the end of school holidays.

In his final goodbyes to his mother, he told her he was going to Atteridgeville to ride with his friends.

“That night when we went to bed, we were excited about going to his place the next day,” Ouma said.

“But later, my husband received the call that Mandla was involved in an accident, and he helplessly threw himself on the bed. I just knew something horrific had happened to Mandla.

“When we arrived at the scene, his bike was just beyond repair. I could not believe it when I saw my child being zipped into a forensic bag that moment will remain in my thoughts. I never wanted to bury my son; he was supposed to bury me.

“I just cannot accept that he is gone. I groomed him to be a star. When he won that competition, it was a proud moment for me and the family; that’s how I dreamt that things would go.

“Looking at his head injuries has made me hate bikes. I remember when he bought it I asked him why he would buy it because it kills people.

“But he said people must just stop being negative and that when it was time to go to, it was time to go. He died doing something he loved.”

Maseko was inconsolable yesterday, saying she could not believe that son died before the trip to space, which he had been looking forward to for so long.

“Mandla was a busy person; he had every finger in the pie. He was a candidate officer in the South African Air Force, involved with the Corsa Utility Club Mzansi and a member of the Tshwane Legend Bikers.

“In 2016 he was honoured by the Gauteng Education Department and had the science building at the Curtis Nkondo School of Specialisation named after him.

“Mandla was just not mine, his trip to space made him an African child; so as I sit here, there are thousands of broken hearts out there I know I’m not alone.”

Maseko described Mandla as a generous and respectful young man.

He had four siblings, but his mother hoped the last born Mduduzi would do as his name implied: comfort her and heal her.

“The way Mandla died shattered me when I unzipped that forensic bag I looked at him and I could not recognise him. If they said you planned how your child would die, I swear mine would never have died like that.

“His head injuries broke my spirit; it was better if he lived. I would have looked after him.”

A memorial service has been planned for tomorrow, and the funeral will be in Mabopane on Saturday.

