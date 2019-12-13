Lebea was electrocuted when coming into contact with a wire from his stove that dangled in flood water in the shack in Extension 11 of Morgan Village.
Thabo Lebea said his brother had woken him up on Monday morning so they could clear away the flood water that had swamped their shack.
Using buckets and mops, they tried to remove the water. After some time they had been unable to remove all the water, and the pair took a break and walked to a nearby shop.
“Percy left me at the shop and said he was hungry and needed to cook and eat something. I tried talking him out of it, but he went anyway,” said Thabo.