PALLBEARERS carry the coffin of Mandla “Spaceboy” Maseko during his funeral service at St Barnabas Anglican Church in Mabopane on Saturday. Outside, fellow bikers lined the streets and revved their motorcycles. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Mourners at the funeral of the late Mandla “Spaceboy” Maseko, 30, on Saturday shared fond memories of his life, but with a tinge of sadness. This was during ceremonies held first at St Barnabas Parish Church in Mabopane and later Zandfontein Cemetery, where he was laid to rest.

Friends, family and colleagues described him as respectful, courageous and hospitable during ceremonies characterised by the singing of hymns, praise songs and preachings.

Inside a packed church, his sister Mhlophe Maseko described him as a “typical brother who was strict to his siblings”.

“He once said that if he died on the bike, we mustn’t cry because he would have died doing what he loved,” she said. This was long before he was killed in a motorcycle crash on the fateful night of July 6.

His untimely death robbed him of becoming the first black person to go into space after he beat 1 million people in 2014 to join 23 others for an hour-long suborbital trip on the Lynx Mark II spaceship. The trip was sponsored by the Axe Apollo Space Academy and scheduled for next year.

Maseko was a corporal in the SANDF and a member of Tshwane Legends Bikers Club and the Corsa Utility Club Mzansi.

Fellow bikers, who paid their last respects, lined the streets and revved their bikes. Onlookers took pictures with their cellphones.

His mother Ouma Maseko was said to be too emotional to speak in front of his son’s SA flag-draped coffin in the church.

She had, instead, asked her sister Mmantombi Shongwe to express how Maseko was dear to her. She told of how Ouma saw him as a gift from God and her pillar of support.

His long-time friend Keolebogile Bopape shared memories of Maseko. “Mandla was a big dreamer. We planned to have kids at the same time. And we had a dream of being neighbours and that we never wanted to have a fence between our households to demarcate us,” he said.

Reverend Kagiso Molefe, who was Maseko’s mentor, said he was “a fallen icon and a star shining bright above us”.

He remembered that Maseko bought him a mug bearing the words “best dad ever”, and that he would share his dreams with him. With his eyes full of tears, he said: “Thank you Mandla for staying humble.”

His colleague Colonel Rebecca Ngubane remembered her last conversation with Maseko two weeks ago with mixed emotions of glee and sadness.

“He said to me that ‘even if you are angry with me for not coming regularly to your office, I love you’. Little did I know that they were the last words I would hear from Mandla.”

Ngubane described him as an efficient and respectful co-worker who always wanted to serve his organisation.

Reverend Elroy Damon, who presided over the ceremony, evoked words of love from 1 Corinthians 13 in reference to Maseko as an embodiment of love and a blessing to everyone.

He said that while July 6 would always be remembered as a dark day because of Maseko’s death, people must not forget to celebrate his life with joy. “He was an extraordinary person. At his young age everybody knew what he would become,” he said.

