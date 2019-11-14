Forging the way to a sustainable future









The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy. Pretoria - This week South Africa extends a warm welcome to the 17th ordinary session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (Amcen), being hosted in Durban. Convened under the theme "taking action for environmental sustainability and prosperity in Africa", Amcen will focus on advancing the green economy in Africa. This economic sector is underpinned by, among others, the circular economy, green business and green financing, the promotion of the biodiversity economy and natural capital accounting, as well as the oceans economy. Africa is blessed with natural resources. This wealth has the potential to develop our people and overcome centuries of poverty and inequality. In the words of the AU Agenda 2063, this is a vision of "a high standard of living, quality of life and well-being for all citizens" which must occur in the context of "environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient economies and communities". This vision requires all of us to take action now to halt unsustainable use of our natural resources and ensure we place ourselves on a growth trajectory that ensures existing communities can meet their needs without undermining the ability of future generations to meet theirs. Within this context, Amcen's mandate is to provide information and advocacy for environmental protection in Africa, ensure basic human needs are met in a sustainable manner, ensure socio-economic development is realised at all levels, and ensure agricultural activities and practices meet the food security needs of the region.

Amcen also provides continent-wide leadership by promoting consensus on global and regional environmental issues, especially those relating to international conventions on biodiversity, desertification and climate change.

Sound management of natural resources provides the economic case for environmental management and sustainable development. By facilitating the scaling up of labour-intensive natural resource management programmes, African governments can contribute to decent work and sustainable livelihood opportunities for the unemployed, thereby reducing poverty in many communities living adjacent to protected areas.

Of equal importance is discussion on the up-scaling of manufacturing utilising our unique resource base.

As African countries, to engage in how to promote the value addition of natural resources which are being traded, they also need to discuss preventing and combating the illegal trade in such resources.

This is particularly relevant with the recent adoption of the Continental Free Trade Area which is intended to promote and enhance intra-African trade. Issues related to sovereignty are central to prevent over-exploitation of resources, which would deprive future generations of their natural heritage in African countries.

This year, South Africa takes over the chair from Gabon until 2021. Chairing this strategic ministerial forum comes at a time when Amcen is playing an increasingly prominent role in co-ordinating African positions on key issues for the UN’s Environment Assembly. As the incoming president of Amcen, our country hopes to strengthen this body within the multilateral system of both the AU and the UN’s Environment Assembly.

Amcen was established in Cairo, Egypt, in 1985 following the adoption of the Cairo Programme for African Co-operation. For more than 30 years, Amcen has facilitated political and public policy debate regarding environmental priorities and concerns. As the permanent forum of Africa’s environment ministers, it aims to strengthen co-operation between governments on economic, technical and scientific activities in order to halt the degradation of Africa’s environment.

This week’s meeting is expected to be attended by nearly 500 delegates from governments, UN agencies, civil society, academia and the youth.

It is my hope that in line with the theme of this conference, namely “Taking action for environmental sustainability and prosperity in Africa”, that there will be a greater focus on implementation and in following a business-unusual course of action trajectory.

“The people of Africa are looking to us for inclusive solutions and meaningful action at the grassroots level in addressing the plethora of environmental challenges we are facing.

Creecy is the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, and incoming president of Amcen.

