Pretoria - The National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has warned students applying for funding, to be vigilant as fraudsters are impersonating the scheme’s officials asking them to pay a fee when applying.
The scheme’s spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said they were recently made aware of a number (0671336269) calling and requesting students to pay R300 in order to be funded.
The Pretoria News called the number several times but it went unanswered.
Mamabolo said a whistleblower who alerted them did not specify which institutions have been hit by the scam.
He reminded students that applications were free of charge.