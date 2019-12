Ga-Rankuwa, Hammanskraal security guards resume work after pay gripe addressed









A file picture of Ga-Rankuwa Industrial Park security officers who shut offices over non-payment of salaries. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The security officers at industrial parks in Ga-Rankuwa and Hammanskraal who downed crime-combating tools last month have resumed work after receiving some of their payment. The guards, stationed at Babelegi as well as Ga-Rankuwa industrial parks, went on a strike following months of delays in salary payment. The North West Development Corporation, which owns the industrial parks, struggled to make payment to the company contracted to provide security services. Subsequently, the guards were furious and blamed the security company. The guards took their grievance to North West Development Corporation offices in Ga-Rankuwa last week.

They blocked the gate to ensure that nobody would work and demanded that the situation be attended to without delay.

The decision to block the company’s gate affected the work in the offices of the South African Social Service Agency (Sassa), a tenant in the same building.

The guards were eventually paid and have since returned to work, despite not being entirely happy.

A meeting has been scheduled for Friday to further discuss the matter. The guards want to know when and if they will be paid their overtime, public holidays and other money owed to them.

A guard in Ga-Rankuwa said: “These people have been telling us that (the) company does not have money because some investors pulled out and have gone to Botswana.

“That is really not our problem, we’ve been reporting to work and making sure firms are not terrorised by criminals; so we must get paid. When we ask them if these firms are paying rent they say some still owe and a bunch of other stories.”

A guard in Babelegi said he was stressed by the whole situation because the festive season was around the corner and his children were expecting to be treated.

“In January the costs are going to be high because you need to pay transport to work and buy school uniforms and stationery for children. This whole thing has made our lives very difficult.

“Imagine you’re supposed to get paid on the 31st of every month, but you only get paid on the 22nd of the following month. (Even then) that salary is less than what you’ve been expecting.”

Pretoria News