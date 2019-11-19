Pretoria - Ga-Rankuwa Industrial Park security officers downed tools and shut down the offices of the company in charge of the industrial area this morning over non-payment.
Aggrieved over "constantly" delayed salary payments, they shut the gate of the North West Development Cooperation (NWDC), claiming the company appointed a security company that hasn't paid them in two months.
Their shutdown subsequently affected services at the Ga-Rankuwa South African Social Service Agency (Sassa) offices that are housed inside the NWDC building.
Chairperson of the local South African National Civil Organisation (Sanco) Peter Magagula said NWCP as the property owner of the industrial area has been appointing security services providers that have all struggled to make consistent salary payments for years.
Magagula said: "This time they appointed Matome Moloto Projects but this is a security company from Limpopo and they don't even have offices here.