File image Pretoria - The Health Department in the province intends filling 2000 critical posts at academic, tertiary and specialised hospitals in the current financial year. The drive is a bid to maintain high standards of healthcare in hospitals in Gauteng. Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said since the beginning of the current administration the department had allocated resources to fill critical posts in hospitals. He said officials were hoping to fill 1974 posts and had already issued an open block advertisement for all facilities for clinical, nursing and allied professionals posts. Kekana said posts would be filled continuously until October 31 next year.

He said the department wanted to ensure that all critical posts were filled as soon as they were vacated.

In instances where the department could not find a suitable candidate through the formal recruitment processes, he said facilities would headhunt specialists to ensure service delivery was not compromised.

Walk-in applications would also be accepted, he added.

To date the department had appointed 1159 medical officers, specialists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, pharmacists, radiographers and nurses, Kekana said.

He said the department would be filling 758 posts in academic hospitals, 292 in tertiary hospitals and 109 in specialised hospitals.

DA spokesperson for health in the province MPL Jack Bloom applauded the department's move to fill critical hospital posts.

“I welcome the news because I believe that the under-staffing of critical posts is a major reason for long waiting times for surgery, which I hope will now come down with the extra staff," he said.

