Pretoria - Successful tender bidders in Gauteng will in future be obliged to buy materials required for rolling out services from prescribed suppliers enlisted on the government database. MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, said the idea behind the move was to bolster small businesses capable of manufacturing goods, such as building materials and furniture.

He was speaking yesterday during an event organised by Proudly South African in Arcadia, attended by small business owners.

He said there were young people in Ga-Rankuwa taking part in a water programme.

“As part of working on water, they are cutting invasive trees and then they take the trunks and re-purpose them to manufacture school desks. They have the capacity to produce 42000 a year,” he said. He, however, said most of the desks were sold to the Department of Education in the Eastern Cape despite the fact that they were located in Gauteng.

“The commitment we made with the MEC for Education (Panyaza Lesufi) is that we will procure from them,” he said.

Ramokgopa emphasised that small medium micro enterprises could solve the problem of unemployment mostly facing youngsters.

“If you can't address issues of youth employment you are likely to have security problems.”

He also challenged the audience to draw lessons from the fact that drivers of employment in world leading economies were bred by small businesses.

He lamented the state of the factories such as those in Ga-Rankuwa and Babelegi, saying they were under-utilised.

He suggested that all that needed to be done was to “re-purpose them”.

He applauded Proudly SA for succeeding in persuading government to buy local goods.

Ramokgopa said the provincial government had plans to establish a township innovation fund to assist entrepreneurs with finances.

“In fact, we are confident that we will establish that fund before the end of September.”

He said it was difficult for small businesses to get funds from traditional banks, because it was too expensive for them.

“It should be cheaper for you to get money.”

He said there was a need to re-industrialise townships by investing in the small medium micro enterprises.

