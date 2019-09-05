Pretoria - Tears streamed down the faces of the Mooinooi couple while they were being gang-raped, and soon after the two were hung by their necks from a hook in the ceiling of a garden shed. This is according to Moses Rakuba, who was allegedly at the scene on the day Anisha and Joey van Niekerk were murdered by alleged mastermind, Koos Strydom. Rakuba told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that Strydom paid him R2000 for his part in the crime.

He was initially charged alongside Strydom, his wife Mercia and co-accused Aaron (James) Sithole, his brother Jack Sithole and Alex Modau.But he has now turned state witness and was warned yesterday by Judge Bert Bam to tell the truth or face the consequences, even if he incriminated himself with his evidence.

Rakuba is one of several witnesses in the high-profile Mooinooi murder trial to have been placed under witness protection. Asked by the prosecution why he agreed to be part of “this heinous crime”, Rakuba said: “My Lord, I was afraid of the pressure put on me by Baas Koos. I know him. He is a criminal. He would have killed us.”

Rakuba was the first witness to detail to the court how the Van Niekerks were killed. While delivering his shocking evidence, the family of the Van Niekerks sat in court. Wynand van Niekerk, the brother of Anisha, told the Pretoria News that this was the first time that they heard the grim details.

The emotional Wynand van Niekerk said it was very difficult for them to hear how their loved ones had suffered.

The advocate defending James Sithole fought tooth and nail to prevent Rakuba from testifying.

She said he told the court during his bail hearing that he was tortured by the police to point out the crime scene and to confess. But Rakuba yesterday said he lied at the time, as Strydom told him to. “He said I will get in trouble if I did not. He threatened me with my family.”

Rakuba said he was at first asked by Strydom to assist in abducting the women. The plan was that he and others had to dress in Eskom uniforms and tell them they were there to fix the electricity. According to him, Strydom paid them a deposit of R5000, but they took the money and left.

On December 10, 2017, two days later - Strydom phoned him and told him to come to the plot.

While at Strydom’s plot, he saw the Van Niekerk couple arriving in their car, with accused James and Jack in the back. They each grabbed a woman by the neck at gunpoint and pulled them out of the car.

James pulled Anisha into the house, while Jack took Joey to the shed.

Rakuba said when he went into the house, James was raping Anisha, while Mercia watched through a half-open door. She called Rakuba and told him to inform James not to rape the woman, but he would not stop.

“He said he had lusted over her (Anisha) for a long time.”

Rakuba then went to the shed, where Jack was raping Joey. James then brought Anisha to the shed, where the women were again raped.

“I could see they were traumatised as tears ran down their cheeks.”

The women's hands were then tied and they were made to sign a document which was presented by Mercia. It indicated that they had sold their plot to Strydom. Rakuba said James was speaking on the phone to Strydom, who gave instructions that the women had to die.

“I brought ropes and wire and the rope was tied around their necks. They were tied by their necks to hooks from the ceiling and I had to help lift them.

"But James said it was impossible for them to die like this, as their feet touched the floor.

"Jack then put his foot on the side of their necks and pulled the rope to elevate them from the floor.”

Rakuba said he went outside and when he returned, he could see they were “green” and dead.

James rolled them in a blanket and placed both in a dustbin, he said, and dumped them at a stream near the house. “James packed wood on top of them and doused them with petrol before setting them alight.” Proceeding