Mothers whose children were undergoing treatment at the clinic to address the birth defect known as club foot could not stop singing the praises of the work being done by staff at the facility.
Diana Maepa, from Limpopo, said she came to the clinic after her aunt told her about it.
She previously tried getting help in Polokwane, but was told after two treatments that her son would need R4000 for a pair of specialised shoes to help correct his feet.
“I didn’t have that money, so I eventually stopped taking him for treatment thinking this would be his life for good. But my aunt said she had heard of the clinic which could possibly help us for free.