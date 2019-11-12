Glitch mars view of Mercury passing in front of sun









A GROUP of people waiting to witness the rare event of Mercury passing in front of the sun at the CSIR yesterday. Jacques Naudé African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - South Africans yesterday joined the global community in witnessing one of the rare occurrences in the solar system when Mercury passed in front of the sun at 2.35pm. Some people were invited to the department of science and innovation at the CSIR to be part of the experience. They had hoped to view Mercury in the form of a tiny dot moving across the sun through the use of a telescope. But that never happened, as there were apparently some technical problems with the scientific instrument. They were then asked to proceed to the auditorium, where they took a look at Mother Nature’s unusual event tiled “Africa’s Transit”. Scientist Charles Takalani said: “We should be excited about this because it is a very rare event, and the next time we are going to be experiencing something of this nature will be in 13 years’ time.”

Takalani is the junior astronomy policy researcher at the department and interim administrative officer at the African Astronomical Society.

He said the experience should be shared with children to expose them to careers in astronomy.

“They should start looking up in the sky, and asking themselves about what is happening up there.

“I feel like it is something that can also bring communities together. Today, we brought the department and CSIR officials together.

“Around the continent people are coming together to observe this phenomenon,” he said.

He explained that the sun was a massive object and in the solar system, with eight planets.

“Mercury is the smallest planet and closest planet to the sun, and its size is 5000km.

“Mercury will go in the face of our view of the Sun and when that occurs it will appear as a black dot.”

Regarding the technical glitch, he said: “It could have been because the lens was not big enough to get the better direct view of the sun, and also it could have been due to the magnification.”

Takalani explained that transit was the passage of a relatively small body across the disc of a larger body, occulting only a very small area.

People were warned not to look at the sun with the naked eye or through a telescope or binoculars, because they risked damaging their vision.

The next Mercury transit will occur in November 13, 2032.

