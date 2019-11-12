Some people were invited to the department of science and innovation at the CSIR to be part of the experience. They had hoped to view Mercury in the form of a tiny dot moving across the sun through the use of a telescope.
But that never happened, as there were apparently some technical problems with the scientific instrument.
They were then asked to proceed to the auditorium, where they took a look at Mother Nature’s unusual event tiled “Africa’s Transit”.
Scientist Charles Takalani said: “We should be excited about this because it is a very rare event, and the next time we are going to be experiencing something of this nature will be in 13 years’ time.”