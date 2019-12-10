Guitarist Tony Cox on tour promoting his music book, Fingerstyle for Africa









Tony Cox. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Famous South African Guitarist Tony Cox goes on tour this festive season covering a wide swathe of South Africa promoting his music book, Fingerstyle for Africa. Cox published the book last week and will kick-start his tour here in Pretoria at Cafe Barcelona this coming Thursday at 8pm. He said what made his book different was that he combined his art with the music and his love of telling stories. "I've been wanting to publish a book of my scores for a long time but I was always put off because all the music notation books I ever looked at were simple white pages with black dots, it seemed so antiseptic. "It finally occurred to me to do something completely different," he said.

He has won the SAMA (South African Music Awards) for best instrumental album three times and said he will be performing songs from his acclaimed Enormous Flowers album.

The book contains sixteen of his compositions that range from intermediate to advanced.

He said while it was not a how-to-play-the-guitar kind of book, it was, however, a treasure-tome of his signature finger-picking style.

A style which has helped him carve his name into the minds of his fellow South Africans.

He added that there will be several workshops, demonstrations and discussions around the content of the book where and when possible on their journey.

The tour will see him traveling to Parys right after Pretoria then to Pietermaritzburg, Durban, the Eastern Cape and many other venues.

He said he will be touring the country with his family and his daughter Thuli Cox will be giving performances at the book tour.

He said he started performing with Thuli from a very early age but she performed professionally on stage when she was 11-years-old.

Cox is also part of the 'Player-inspire' initiative which was brought into life by Tony and his partner Anthony Just.

The initiative involves him giving lessons weekly to a class of youngsters for whom he gathered guitars, music stands, books, capos and tuners.

"It is very close to my heart and I've been at it for two years now and my part in it is simply giving what musical skills I have to those who ordinarily would never be able to access the study of an instrument and music in general," he said.

He said people can expect guitar playing that will drop their jaw, songs to move the heart and feed the mind.

Bookings can be made on [email protected]

