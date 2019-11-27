Hammanskraal water safe for consumption - AfriForum









AfriForum says Hammanskraal water is good to drink. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The quality of water in Hammanskraal had tremendously improved from its poor status since August and was now good for human consumption, said AfriForum. The latest results were released following water samples taken for laboratory test by the civil rights group two weeks ago. Jaco Grobbelaar, forum district co-ordinator for Greater Pretoria, said the latest test came out positive, proving that water in the area was drinkable. “The water is relatively clean and there is no E.Coli in the water. It looks fine and it looks as if the water is sorted and it is safe for human consumption,” he said. The results have, however, pitted the civil rights group against the Department of Water and Sanitation, which discouraged residents from using the water.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “We can’t comment on that because they didn’t conduct the test together with us. We don’t know where they took them to and so on. It is difficult for us to really say anything.

“We can’t vouch for them and we can’t deny them. We are out of the loop. They did that on their own.”

He said the department would stick to its processes with the City of Tshwane to solve the water problem around Hammanskraal.

“Until such time that we are convinced the test results are coming from a reputable lab like we did with the CSIR, we would really like to stand by the caution to residents not to consume the water.”

The City’s Utility Services member of the mayoral committee, Abel Tau, was not immediately available for comment, but had previously warned residents against drinking the water.

Grobbelaar told the Pretoria News that AfriForum approached the SA Human Rights Commission, requesting it to investigate why residents had experienced water outages for a long period of time recently.

Pretoria News