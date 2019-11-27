The latest results were released following water samples taken for laboratory test by the civil rights group two weeks ago.
Jaco Grobbelaar, forum district co-ordinator for Greater Pretoria, said the latest test came out positive, proving that water in the area was drinkable.
“The water is relatively clean and there is no E.Coli in the water. It looks fine and it looks as if the water is sorted and it is safe for human consumption,” he said.
The results have, however, pitted the civil rights group against the Department of Water and Sanitation, which discouraged residents from using the water.