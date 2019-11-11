Pretoria - The slain ANCYL member, Lethabo Nkoana, who was gunned down during a political rally in Hammanskraal on Saturday, has been described as "a down-to-earth person."
It is believed that Nkoane was shot dead when he was trying to intervene in a violent fight, involving some participants at the rally.
His family in Mamelodi east expressed fond memories of their son, who was also a breadwinner.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Nkoana's uncle Psychology Lethuba said his nephew was like a brother and a friend to him.
"I have lost a brother and friend, somebody who I could talk to about everything.