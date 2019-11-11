He was like a brother and friend, says uncle of gunned down ANCYL member









LETHABO NKOANA was shot and killed at an ANCYL rally at the weekend in Hammanskraal. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The slain ANCYL member, Lethabo Nkoana, who was gunned down during a political rally in Hammanskraal on Saturday, has been described as "a down-to-earth person." It is believed that Nkoane was shot dead when he was trying to intervene in a violent fight, involving some participants at the rally. His family in Mamelodi east expressed fond memories of their son, who was also a breadwinner. Speaking on behalf of the family, Nkoana's uncle Psychology Lethuba said his nephew was like a brother and a friend to him. "I have lost a brother and friend, somebody who I could talk to about everything.

"We lost somebody, who would give you advice," he said.

Family spokesperson Psychology Lethuba has fond memories of slain Lethabo Nkoana. Picture: Rapula Moatshe





On Saturday, he received a call alerting him about the shooting involving his nephew at Temba Stadium.

He rushed there, but on his arrival, Nkoana was already certified dead.

Lethuba said: "When his mother heard the news that Thabo has passed she actually collapsed.

"Somebody called her to tell her about the death before I could even tell her. She is just devastated."

Nkoana was actively involved in campaigns by the civil rights group and was a former member of the provincial executive committee of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas)

Meanwhile, Cosas went ballistic at the ANCYL in Tshwane, insinuating that they had something to do with the untimely death of Lethabo.

Cosas said it was saddened by the passing of Nkoana, who was a former provincial executive committee member.

It further said: "We take note of the modus operandi of the ANCYL in Tshwane which is led by those who do not want to give young people its organisation."

The student movement also took aim at the regional chairperson of ANCYL, Tshwane Lesego Makhubela, saying it was shocked that he was " behaving like singer Ringo Madlingos going to the media speaking about matters that he was not even part of".

"The chairperson (celebrity singer) is busy as if he was in the venue when such horrible thing were happening to our members.

"We hope those who did this will be brought to book soon and the student movement will not be held accountable of what might happen to that thug," it said.

Pretoria News