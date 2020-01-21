Heavy rains, severe thunderstorms predicted for Tshwane









A river burst its banks late last year and washed away hundreds of shacks in Mamelodi. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - Heavy rains and severe thunderstorms have been predicted for the city this week, making flood-prone victims uneasy. SA Weather Services forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said that even as the country slowly phased out of summer, rain could still be expected. Pretoria has experienced partly cloudy and scattered showers over the past few days and Chiloane said the same could be expected for the rest of this week. “Today will be partly cloudy in the morning and throughout the afternoon. “Harsher weather conditions are expected in other parts of the country such as the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, and will not have a bad impact on Gauteng.”

Today’s temperatures will also be lower, picking up slightly tomorrow.

Meanwhile, anxiety-ridden flood victims remaining at the Baptist Church in Mamelodi West said they were worried.

Late last year flash floods erupted in Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement and about 1000 people were displaced.

Vivian Bohasu said rainy days only reminded her of the day of the floods and made her a bit anxious.

When she thought back about that day she would not know how to deal with the situation if she found herself in it again. She added that she had no intention of going back to where her shack was and was waiting to be placed in a different area like they were promised.

“A lot of people have promised us so many things, they even said they would get a new place for us to live but so far they are failing us.

“We pray things will be fine,” she said.

Pretoria News