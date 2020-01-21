SA Weather Services forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said that even as the country slowly phased out of summer, rain could still be expected.
Pretoria has experienced partly cloudy and scattered showers over the past few days and Chiloane said the same could be expected for the rest of this week.
“Today will be partly cloudy in the morning and throughout the afternoon.
“Harsher weather conditions are expected in other parts of the country such as the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape, and will not have a bad impact on Gauteng.”