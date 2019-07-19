Captain ntuthuko sokhela. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - The SAPS Education Trust has played a pivotal role in the lives of the children of the men and women in blue killed in the line of duty. One of the ways it has done this is by financing the costs of their educational needs.

The senseless killing of men and women in blue while upholding their constitutional mandate puts at risk the future of the children they leave behind.

This adds to our country’s socio-economic plight, and the intricacies that go with it.

The SAPS has lost far too many members dedicated to the fight against crime.

The trust was established as a result of the destitution and financial difficulties that the families of the fallen SAPS heroes experienced.

This applies particularly to the children left behind, who struggle to further their studies after the passing of their parents.

This situation is more prevalent when it comes to low level personnel and non-commissioned officers.

The trust was registered on November 23, 2010 in order for the children of the fallen members who sacrificed their lives to be given an opportunity for a brighter future.

The trust is available for the benefit of employees of the SAPS, public service workers and police reservists who are in partnership with the SAPS in the fight against crime.

It is funded through gifts, donations and sponsorships from private persons, firms, companies as well as employee and employer contributions.

SAPS embraces its social responsibility to the children of those who cared enough to pay with their lives while serving this nation.

The gunning down of police men and women on duty poses a threat to our constitutional democracy.

The violence perpetrated against SAPS members when they execute their duties directly undermines the state and its legitimacy.

The killings are not a setback to the SAPS only, but go as far as putting the future of their families, particularly their children, at risk.

The trust prides itself in the fact that over the past eight years it has funded the primary, secondary and tertiary education of 1064 children .

The trust has also supported children with special needs to undergo studies at special needs schools across the country.

Since its inception it has been involved in progressive strategic collaborations with numerous stakeholders to ensure that it delivers on the promise of a better future through education.

More than 40 beneficiaries have successfully completed their studies and of these, 20 are employed, while the rest are still unemployed.

The trust prides itself in ensuring academic progress and social stability for the children of our departed

members.

Apart from financial support, it also provides non-financial support towards the well-being and development of these children.

In order for it to continue to render assistance to the children of our fallen heroes, the trust urges private persons and companies to partner with it and assist in any possible way towards the future of our children.

Any contributions can be made through the SAPS Education Trust, Nedbank account number 1003359825.

- Sokhela is a researcher and content developer at the SAPS Corporate Communication and Liaison.

