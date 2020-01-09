A total of 24 learners snapped up seven or more distinctions. Top learner Wiehan Swanepoel was awarded seven distinctions and a 91% average.
Learners came to the school early to collect their results and walked out of the grounds for the last time with smiles on their faces.
Ziske van Dyke who got five distinctions said she was pleased with her marks. She said it took long hours of studying especially with maths and accounting. “My favourite subject is business studies and I got 80% for that so I am very happy and proud of myself. I can’t wait to start being independent and have lots to look forward to.”
In two days she will be soaking the North West sunshine and furthering her studies in Potchefstroom.