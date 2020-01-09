Hoërskool Waterkloof lives up to expectations with 100% pass rate









Armand Fleidl, Zonika Arendt, Ziske van Dyk and Joel Jacobs from Hoërskool Waterkloof celebrate their matric results. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The formidable Hoërskool Waterkloof achieved a 100% matric pass rate for the 30th consecutive year and some of the learners say this was all through hard work and dedication. A total of 24 learners snapped up seven or more distinctions. Top learner Wiehan Swanepoel was awarded seven distinctions and a 91% average. Learners came to the school early to collect their results and walked out of the grounds for the last time with smiles on their faces. Ziske van Dyke who got five distinctions said she was pleased with her marks. She said it took long hours of studying especially with maths and accounting. “My favourite subject is business studies and I got 80% for that so I am very happy and proud of myself. I can’t wait to start being independent and have lots to look forward to.” In two days she will be soaking the North West sunshine and furthering her studies in Potchefstroom.

She added that she had applied to study a BCom in law at the University of Potchefstroom and was expecting it to be an amazing experience.

Zonika Arendt said she was happy that she had got this far and she would never forget her high school journey.

Arendt said she was a bit nervous but excited.

She got one distinction in life orientation and said she was going to have three of her subjects remarked in the hope of getting a better symbol.

Armand Fleidl was accompanied by his friend Joel Jacobs when they collected their results and both were pleased with their performances.

Jacobs said he did, however, wish he had done better in Afrikaans and business studies.

He said he applied to study financial management at Unisa and would be hearing from it soon.

In total, 343 of the school’s learners sat the matric exams and 321 qualified for admission to degree studies. According to the school, it came in second place with most university admission candidates and was the school in Gauteng with the second-best overall results.

