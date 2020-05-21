Home schooling is safe, secure - education provider Brainline

Pretoria - Parents who are not comfortable sending their children back to school next month over fears of Covid-19 may find comfort in home education. South African home education provider, Brainline, extended the message to thousands of worried parents since the Department of Education announced plans to resume grade 7 and 12 classes on June 1. Chief executive Coleen Cronje said parents are confronted with challenges around balancing education and their children’s safety right now. “Despite assurances by the department that measures will be put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in schools, many parents are still in doubt as to whether they should send their children back to school or follow the home schooling option. “It is a personal choice, but home schooling is a safe, secure and a viable option because pupils are not impacted by school closures, a phased-in approach of grades or by unsafe environments. Home schooling can provide the necessary peace of mind for parents.”

She said while Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said parents should work closely with schools to ensure pupils with pre-existing illnesses are accommodated, home schooling would be the safest option for this".

At this stage, the minister has confirmed what has been said on previous occasions. Learners have lost more than two months of education, and more clarity on the introduction of other grades, as well as what the academic calendar will look like is urgently needed.

In her address, the minister indicated that the new academic calendar and plans to reintroduce other grades would be made public shortly. She said that the Grade 12 final exams would take place later than planned, but that their curriculum would not be impacted.

Cronje said the home education sector is, in fact, relieved that Grade 12 examinations will continue to take place in this academic year. There was a lot of uncertainty on this issue, and any changes from the government would also impact the students being home educated.

Cronje said she welcomes the reopening of schools, but it’s vital to ensure the health and safety of learners.

“The Minister has given the assurance that preparations are in place to ensure a safe and secure environment for students upon their arrival. It is, however, of the utmost importance to ensure that these measures are adhered to, as we are dealing with children’s lives".

Pretoria News