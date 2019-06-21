A file picture of he leaders of Pretoria homeless people outside an unused government building in Salvokop. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Kicking homeless people out of an unused government building in Salvokop might not have been a good idea considering the recent killings of homeless in the City of Tshwane. This was said by Richard Wildeman who chairs the New Hope organisation formed by Pretoria homeless people who wanted to speak for themselves.

Wildeman and other homeless men forced themselves into the building last Wednesday “tired of waiting” for local government to find a suitable building but the police were called to remove them.

However, they went back to the building the same night. They were adamant to fight to occupy the building since it had not been used since it was built in 2015 but some community members kicked them out the next morning.

On June 6, they gathered at the building’s gate demanding that the City of Tshwane and the Department of Public Works give them keys to occupy the building.

They claimed that the building was built to shelter homeless boys after two shelters were demolished where the new stylish Stats SA building is.

“We wanted that building before homeless people were killed and we were denied access and look now everyone is trying to react to the alleged serial murders of our brothers on the streets.

"We fought to get that building but we got nowhere and when we forced ourselves inside, police were called to kick us out.

“Since we were attacked by some community members from Salvokop the next morning we realised it was not going to be safe for us.

"We decided that we don’t want that building anymore.

“We are now negotiating with the City of Tshwane to give us one of it’s buildings. We want a building that the City has a mandate to use so that they don’t tell us that we can’t put you in this or that building because it belongs to public works,” said Wildeman.

Department of Public Works spokesperson Thami Mchunu said the buildings that were demolished to make room for the Stats SA headquarters were child care centres that also belonged to public works.

“This building was built to accommodate children that were accommodated in the previous two childcare centres that were demolished.

"Public Works owns the building and the Department of Social Development is in the process of appointing an NPO/NGO that will manage the facility through an open tender process.”

He said the building was built as part of the R1.4 billion Stats SA tender and the department appointed a security company to guard the open land and prevent illegal occupation.

