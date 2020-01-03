But equally so, most of them were still left in limbo with regard to their next move.
Last year, Premier David Makhura said an interim task team committee would organise new homes for them.
“In all these areas, we wanted them out of these community facilities before Christmas. Because if they stay there longer, it creates new hazards. We have children here, elderly people. We don’t want a situation where you create new problems,” he said last year. However, provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said residents would be placed on new land soon .
According to pastor Thembelani Jentile, who victims described as “a true angel from God”, the provincial department had asked for a time extension until the end of the month.
“They said they had allocated land on the outskirts of Mamelodi but were waiting to seal the deal. They asked that victims be housed until the end of the month,” he said.