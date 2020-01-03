Homeless Mamelodi flood victims say a prayer









Many houses have been rebuilt at Eerste Fabrieke, Mamelodi West, after the recent floods. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Mamelodi flood victims, still housed at the Baptist Church, said that although they spent Christmas and New Year without their families, they were grateful for help from the church. But equally so, most of them were still left in limbo with regard to their next move. Last year, Premier David Makhura said an interim task team committee would organise new homes for them. “In all these areas, we wanted them out of these community facilities before Christmas. Because if they stay there longer, it creates new hazards. We have children here, elderly people. We don’t want a situation where you create new problems,” he said last year. However, provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said residents would be placed on new land soon . Vivian Bohasu, whose house in Eerste Fabrieke was washed away in the recent floods, is temporarily living at the Mamelodi West Baptist Church. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

According to pastor Thembelani Jentile, who victims described as “a true angel from God”, the provincial department had asked for a time extension until the end of the month. “They said they had allocated land on the outskirts of Mamelodi but were waiting to seal the deal. They asked that victims be housed until the end of the month,” he said.

Jentile said it was a very testing period for him and the church.

“We really had to alter a lot of things to accommodate the displaced victims. We had to change the service times, working schedule and personal schedules as well,” he said.

“I even forgot to buy my own kids gifts for Christmas,we were so busy ,” he said.

More than 1300 people were displaced when more than 700 shacks were destroyed by floods three weeks ago in Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement in Mamelodi West.

On Christmas Day there was a bittersweet church service underscored by love and appreciation. More than 200 displaced people are still sheltered at the church.

They enjoyed the Christmas service with the rest of the congregation. Some spoke about their pain of spending Christmas homeless and without family.

“I lost everything but I’m still alive.” It has been weeks since their homes were swept away, however they remain positive. “It has been hard but this church has made things so easy. We are here and we are a community and a family. I will never go back to that place; I’d rather stay here,” said flood victim Vivian Bohasu.

The church has become a safe haven for many women and children. “We are all going to enjoy this day. Today is an unusual and difficult day but we are doing the work of God. The sad part is that we have children with new clothes on and others have nothing yet they all have to play and eat together. It’s about sharing and spreading love and humanity,” said Jentile.