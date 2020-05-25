Illegal cigarettes seized on N1 north of Tshwane

Pretoria - An Ethiopian national was scheduled to appear in the Temba Magistrate's Court in Hammanskraal today after he was arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes and fraudulent documents on Saturday. He was arrested on the N1 near the Carousel Toll Plaza, north of the city, with illegal cigarettes with a street value of R800 000. Gauteng Community Safety spokesperson Obed Sibasa said the illicit cigarettes were part of the many goods confiscated daily during the lockdown operation across the province. “The suspect was found with approximately 87 600 packets of Remington Gold cigarettes. The suspect is expected to appear in the Temba Magistrate's Court to face charges relating to unlawful possession of and dealing in illegal cigarettes as well as possession of fraudulent documents during the Covid-19 lockdown operation.” Police Minister Bheki Cele said his department was tracking down syndicates who had expanded their trade into the illegal market of illicit alcohol and cigarette sales.

He said so far more than R2.6million in illegal items had been confiscated at the country’s borders.

Free Market Foundation chief executive Leon Louw said the ban may continue well into next year.

“Smokers should be prepared to pay R20 for a single cigarette or R200 a box for many months to come. The pandemic will be with us in some form until next year, so don’t expect tobacco sales to be unbanned before 2021,” he said

