Increase in law enforcement in sections of Tshwane disregarding lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - There has been an increase in law enforcement in sections of Tshwane perceived to be disregarding lockdown regulations. The SANDF’s Lieutenant Jimmy Ndara yesterday said different units had been deployed on rotation alongside the SAPS and Tshwane Metro Police Department. They provide visibility and a show of force, and in addition educate people about the dangers of the Covid-19 and advise people on precautions and compliance with regulations, he said. Ndara’s group was patrolling around Mamelodi yesterday. “The residents can see the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak. There are areas where we stop, like at the shops, and make sure that they maintain social distance as they go about their lives, observe hygiene and urge them to refrain from making unnecessary movements and stay at home. “We have observed that some have not complied with the regulations and continue to sell liquor, some operate their businesses as normal. Some taxis are operating with full load capacity, so working with other enforcement agencies we stop them and make sure that they comply.”

Ndara said when they are conducting the operations, the SAPS lead them to the hotspots and arrests are made when necessary.

They also assist with setting up vehicle check points and managing roadblocks.

The Tshwane Regiment of the SANDF has been on the ground since the start of the 21-day lockdown and different platoons rotate in different areas.

While patrolling, they also managed to achieve other successes, like recovering hijacked vehicles and arresting criminals.

“This operation is giving us a different approach as soldiers on how to handle people, and also working as a multidisciplinary team of law enforcement officers. Most of the people are adhering to the lockdown rules and only a few choose to go astray.”

Mamelodi West police spokesperson Johannes Maheso said they had conducted a multidisciplinary task to enforce the lockdown.

The operation was focused on making sure that people were indoors and nobody transgressed any of the regulations. While a lot of community members were co-operating a few have been arrested for non-compliance and other transgressions, Maheso said.

“We are pleased that we could work swiftly with the SANDF and that has boosted the operation as it has yielded some good results.”

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News